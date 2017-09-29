Warning kay Pia: Wag kang papayag mag-pose sa FHM!

IS FHM Philippines riding on the COATTAILS of Pia Wurtzbach?

We’re asking this as FHM Philippines is campaigning to have the Miss Universe title holder to pose for them.

“Officially starting our get-Pia-to-pose-in-FHM campaign! Happy birthday, QUEEN Pia Wurtzbach Official.”

That was their nakakalokang panawagan. Of course, tongues WAGGED as netizens felt it would be a disgrace for Pia to grace the FHM cover. Comments in one popular website were against the said magazine.

“What for? Wala nang credibility, dahil fan votes lang naman ang mas importante. Mas maraming magazine that could feature her being sexy yet classy. Wala non ang FHM.”

“You don’t need it. Wala ka nang kailangan patunayan sa pagiging sexy.”

“Desperado na sila kaya they want to ride on Pia’s popularity.”

“I’d rather she doesn’t do it. She’s a beauty queen. Bakit hindi yung number 1 nyo ang pagpowsin nyo. Nakakaloka!”

“Onga naman. LOL! Pilitin nyo ung number 1 nyo.”

“Don’t be cheap Pia. You don’t need this.”

“Desperado na ang FHM matabunan yung sexiest poll nila na di matanggap ng totoong FHM readers.”

We felt that Pia, being a Miss Universe, does not need to pose for such kind of magazine. No offense meant, ha, but it won’t do her good if she does. That magazine definitely isn’t for her.

Is FHM in a desperate mode? Probably. Maybe!!!