Angel rumesbak sa mga bastos na Kathniel fans, kailangan nang turuan ng leksiyon

Angel Locsin’s bashers, believed to be hardcore fans of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, went out of bounds when they resort to lambasting the actress for no apparent reason at all.

It all started when Angel returned to La Luna Sangre as Jacintha Magsaysay. Simula nang bumalik siya ay walang katapusang kuda against her ang napala niya.

“Jacintha ipagyabang mo tropeyo at endorsements mo sa ABS para bigyan ka ng sarili mong teleserye,” one basher said, to which Angel retorted, “Copy po. Proud siguro sya sa ginagawa mo bilang ambassadress ng anti-cyberbullying. Ganyan ka lang everyday ha.” Ang tinutukoy ni Angel na ambassadress ng anti-cyberbullying ay si Kathryn.

One Angel fan reacted, “Papansin lang yan ate. Sarap sampalin ng mga trophy mo para magising naman yang mga tards na yan.”

“Keri lang. Minsan kelangan ng guidance ang mga bagets. Nung panahon namin, iba ang respeto namin sa mas senior sa min,” sagot ni Angel.

Sa isang banda, may maganda ring naidudulot ang pamba-bash kay Angel sa La Luna Sangre. Tumataas kasi ang interest ng televiewers dahil nagsama ang puwersa ng KathNiel fans at supporters ni Angel.