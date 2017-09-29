Jennylyn, Derek, umawra-awra sa mga kalye ng Taiwan By Jun Nardo Bandera

PALIT-TITLE na ang reunion movie nina Derek Ramsay at Jennylyn Mercado kung pagbabasehan ang hashtag na #AllOfYou na ginagamit nila sa kani-kanyang Instagram account habang nagsu-shoot sa Taiwan. Ang unang titulo nito ay “Almost Is Not Enough” at si Jericho Rosales ang first choice na lead actor ng isa sa official entries ng 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival. Pinalitan si Echo ni Derek na nakapareha rin ni Jen sa 2014 festival entry na “English Only Please” na inaprubahan naman ng MMFF Executive Committee. Anyway, turistang-turista ang dating nina Derek at Jen sa kanilang mga IG post. Naki-join din si direk Dan Villegas sa kanilang pag-aura sa kalye. “Pak Ganern! #leicam10 #allofyou #mmff2017,” caption ni Jen sa photo nilang tatlo. Sa isang post naman ni Derek with matching close up ng mukha, ito ang caption niya, “Toristang-torista!!! #allofyou #taiwan #jufen.” Nagkomento naman ang girlfriend ng hunk actor na si Joanne Villablanca, biro nito, “Kinis ahhhhhh!”

