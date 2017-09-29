Anne magpapagawa ng wedding gown sa US, sa November ang kasal? By Jun Nardo Bandera

CLUELESS ang followers ni Anne Curtis kung saan ang destinasyon niya sa isang Instagram post niya kahapon. Kasama niya sa picture ang sister na si Jasmine Curtis-Smith habang nasa check in counter sa Terminal 2 ng Philippine Airlines. “Special trip with my maid of honor @jascurtissmith,” tanging caption ni Anne. Ibinalita rin niya sa kanyang followers na 11 hours ang biyahe nila. Ispekulasyon ng kanyang social media followers, ang kasal nila ng fiancée na si Erwan Heussaff ang pupuntahan niya. Lihim na lihim kasi ang detalye ng wedding nila except siyempre sa pamilya at malalapit nilang friends. May nakuha kaming info sa isang source na sa Los Angeles ang punta nina Anne at Jasmine. Doon siya magsusukat ng kanyang wedding gown. Dagdag na balita pa ng aming source, sa November gaganapin ang wedding nina Anne at Erwan pero wala pang venue.

