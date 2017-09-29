Pakiusap ng Aldub Nation sa GMA 7: Huwag n’yong wasakin ang Alden-Maine loveteam! By Jun Nardo Bandera

HUMIYAW sa pagtutol ang AlDub Nation sa GMA Network na huwag ipareha si Alden Richards sa ibang babae, dapat daw kay Maine Mendoza ang Pambansang Bae. Nabuo raw kasi ang ADN dahil sa phenomenal loveteam kaya nakikiusap sila sa Kapuso Network na huwag itong wasakin. Bitin na bitin na kasi ang fans ng dalawang Kapuso stars sa next project nila together, either sa TV o sa movie. Nabuhayan lang sila ng loob nang may nagbalitang may naganap nang story conference para sa movie nilang gagawin at naghahanda na ang AlDub para sa pagsisimula ng kanilang shooting. Mahigit one year na nga naman ‘yung blockbuster movie nilang “Imagine You & Me” kaya inaatake na ng inip factor ang mga fans, huh!

