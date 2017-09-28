5 patay sa pamamaril sa Rizal By John Roson Bandera

Lima katao ang nasawi at dalawa pa ang nasugatan sa magkakahiwalay na insidente ng pamamaril sa lalawigan ng Rizal nito lang Miyerkules, ayon sa pulisya. Sa pinakahuling insidente, napatay ang barker na si Edison Nicoleto at isang Ronnie Dischoso, ayon sa ulat ng Rizal provincial police. Nagtatawak ng mga mananakay si Nicoleto sa tapat ng barngay hall ng Brgy. Bagumbayan pasado alas-7 nang barilin sa ulo ng isa sa dalawang lalaking magkaangkas sa isang motorsiklo, ayon sa ulat. Tumakas ang mga naka-motor at habang binabagtas ang daan patungong Sitio Pantay Buhangin ay binaril naman si Dischoso, na nakaupo lang sa isang mesa, ayon sa pulisya. Agad nasawi si Nicoleto, habang si Dischoso ay dineklarang dead on arrival sa Morong Provincial Hospital. Ilang minuto bago ito, dakong alas-6:30, pinagbabaril din ng mga armadong naka-motor sina Peter John Cerda at Paul John Victorino sa bahagi ng Manila East Road na sakop ng Brgy. Mambog, Binangonan, ayon sa ulat ng Calabarzon regional police. Nasawi si Cerda habang si Victorino ay nasugatan. Dakong ala-1:40 ng hapon, napatay naman ang isang Isagani Galvez matapos barilin sa bahagi ng Marcos Highway na sakop ng Brgy. Bagong Nayon, Antipolo City. Ilang oras lang bago iyon, dakong alas-6:40 ng umaga, binaril ang isang Jolem Tulayan malapit sa Summer Hills Subdivision, Brgy. Dela Paz, doon din sa Antipolo. Dinala ang biktima sa Amang Rodriguez Hospital dahil sa tama ng bala sa ulo at kasalukuyang ginagamot, ayon sa ulat. Nang umaga ding iyon, dakong alas-8:50, binaril at napatay ang construction worker na nakilala lang sa tawag na “Kier” sa bayan ng Rodriguez, ayon sa pulisya.

