Lacson kinasuhan si Faeldon sa Ombudsman

Inireklamo sa Ombudsman ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson si dating Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon at kanyang mga kasabwat nito kaugnay ng smuggling umano ng bigas.

Sa 39-pahinang reklamo, sinabi ni Lacson na dapat sampahan ng kasong Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act (RA 10845), graft at grave misconduct sina Faeldon, National Food Authority Administrator Jason Aquino, dating District Collector ng BoC sa Cagayan de Oro na si Atty. Tomas Alcid, ang BoC Liaison Officer sa NFA na si Atty. Geniefelle Lagmay, at mga opisyal ng Cebu Lite Trading Inc., na sina Filomena Lim-Lucio, Roger Lim Jr., Rowena Lim, Joselito Lopez, Josephine Rizalde at Ambrosio Ursal Jr.

“Pending the investigation of this Complaint, I respectfully move that this Honorable Office order the preventive suspension of the following incumbent public officers namely, Administrator Aquino, Collector Alcid and Atty. Lagmay,” saad ng reklamo.

Ginamitan umano ng pekeng import permit upang makapasok sa bansa ang smuggled na bigas.

Noong Marso 9, 2017, pumasok umano sa Port of Cagayan de Oro ang 21,800 sako ng Vietnamese Long Grain White Rice na nagkakahalaga ng $370,600 kahit wala itong import permit.

Sa kaparehong araw ay dumating din umano sa port ang 18,200 sako ng bigas mula sa Vietnam na nagkakahalaga ng $309,400. Wala rin umano itong import permit.

Sa kabila ng paggamit ng kuwestyunableng mga papeles ay pinalabas umano ni Faeldon ang dalawang shipment.

Kuwestyunable rin umano ang pagbabayad ng buwis na P7.7 milyon para sa unang shipment at P6.5 milyon para sa ikalawa dahil ginawa ito noong lamang Hunyo 23 o ilang buwan matapos dumating sa bansa ang mga bigas.

“As mentioned, Administrator Aquino belatedly and fraudulently issued the Import Permits in favor of CLTI, despite the non-payment of the corresponding customs duties and taxes before the rice shipments reached 12 nautical miles of the Philippine territory of the Port of Entry. Worse he is in conspiracy with the other respondents, gave retroactive effect to these import permits notwithstanding that these rice shipments were already deemed abandoned in favor of the government.”