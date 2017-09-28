Solano pinakawalan na INQUIRER.net

PINAKAWALAN na si John Paul Solano, isa sa mga suspek sa pagkamatay ni University of Santo Tomas (UST) freshman law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III mula sa kanyang kulungan sa Manila Police District (MPD). Kahapon, ipinag-utos ng Department of Justice (DOJ) na pakawalan si Solano. “Rest assured I will shed light sa stories sa pagdating ng preliminary investigation…I will prove my innocence for telling the truth,” sabi ni Solano. Itinakda ng DOJ ang a preliminary investigation sa Oktubre 4 at 9. Iginiit ni Solano na inosente siya sa mga kaso laban sa kanya. Nagpaabot siya ng pakikiramay sa pamilya ni Castillo. Lumabas si Solano mula sa MPD Homicide Section ganap na ala-1 ng hapon, kung saan pinasalamatan pa niya ang mga pulis sa MPD.

“Again I extend my deepest condolences to (Castillo’s) parents,” sabi ni Solano. “And also, rest assured I will shed light (on what happened). When it comes to the preliminary investigations, I will tell the truth.”

“The only thing I regret is being left alone in the hospital,” dagdag ni Solano. “But I would never regret helping someone out.”

