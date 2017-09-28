Pagbibigay ng parangal kay Miriam suportado ng Palasyo Bandera

SUPORTADO ng Palasyo ang hakbangin sa Senado na bigyan ng parangal si yumaong dating senador Miriam Defensor-Santiago. Sa isang briefing, sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na hindi matatawaran ang mga nagawa ni Santiago sa bansa. “The late senator’s contribution to the country is beyond question. The President highly respects the lady,” sabi ni Abella. Isinusulong sa Senado ang paggagawad kay Santiago ng Quezon Service Cross. “The Office of the President welcomes moves to confer the late Senator Miriam Defensor – Santiago the Quezon Service Cross,” dagdag ni Abella. Ayon pa kay Abella, hinihintay na ng Malacanang ang resolusyon ng Senado hinggil dito. “We look forward to receiving the resolution of the Senate,” sabi ni Abella.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.