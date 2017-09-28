Konsehal dinukot sa Sulu

Dinukot ng armadong kalalakihan ang isang konsehal ng Jolo, Sulu, habang nagbibisikleta kasama ang ilang kaibigan sa bayan ng Indanan, Miyerkules ng gabi. Dinukot ng armadong kalalakihan ang isang konsehal ng Jolo, Sulu, habang nagbibisikleta kasama ang ilang kaibigan sa bayan ng Indanan, Miyerkules ng gabi. Di pa naglalabas ang mga awtoridad ng opisyal na pahayag kung sinong dumukot sa konsehal, pero naniniwala ang ilang security source na Abu Sayyaf ang nasa likod ng insidente. Dinukot si Councilor Ezzeden Soud Tan dakong alas-6 habang nagbibisikleta sa kalsadang nasa hangganan ng Brgys. Timbangan at Tagbak, sabi ni Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander ng Armed Forces Joint Task Force Sulu. Tinatayang anim na armado, na sakay sakay ng pulang Tamaraw FX, ang tumangay sa konsehal, aniya. Si Tan, miyembro ng Tausug Bikers Club, ay may kasamang 12 biker nang maganap ang insidente, sabi ni Sobejana sa text message sa mga reporter. “Accordingly, they were on their way back to Jolo after making at turn at the town of Maimbung,” aniya. Agad naglunsad ng pagtugis ang lokal na pulisya matapos matunugan ang insidente, pero wala nang inabutan, sabi ni Chief Insp. Tara Leah Cuyco, tagapagsalita ng Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police. “Personnel of Jolo MPS (municipal police station) proceeded to Brgy. Timbangan and conducted hot pursuit operation for possible apprehension but to no avail,” aniya. Pinaigting na ang mga checkpoint sa lalawigan at bumuo na ng crisis management team na mangangasiwa sa pagbawi kay Tan, ani Sobejana. “Search and rescue operations are ongoing and we look forward for the victim’s safe rescue,” aniya pa. Naganap ang insidente isang linggo lang matapos sabihin ng militar na may mga nagpopondo sa Abu Sayyaf upang magsagawa ng pagdukot. “There are reports that unscrupulous civilians, for personal gains, are funding the Abu Sayyaf to conduct kidnapping for ransom,” ani Sobejana. “Medyo bagong modus ito,” aniya, sabay dagdag na sinusubukan nang tukuyin ang mga naturang tao. (John Roson) – end –

