Bus rumampa sa sidewalk: 4 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Apat katao, kabilang ang dalawang bata, ang nasugatan nang mabundol ng bus na rumampa sa sidewalk sa Baao, Camarines Sur, Huwebes ng gabi. Apat katao, kabilang ang dalawang bata, ang nasugatan nang mabundol ng bus na rumampa sa sidewalk sa Baao, Camarines Sur, Huwebes ng gabi. Isinugod sa ospital sina Rodrigo Rifareal, 56; Vicente Billiones, 60; Trisha Billiones, 5; at Janine Billiones, 4, dahil sa pinsalang tinamo sa iba-ibang bahagi ng katawan, sabi ni Senior Insp. Ma. Luisa Calubaquib, tagapagsalita ng Bicol regional police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-6:30, habang minamaneho ni Allan Nuyte ang HJMJ bus (EVR-335) sa Brgy. San Francisco. Bumibiyahe pa-timog ang bus nang mabundol ang mga pedestrian, ani Calubaquib. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na sinubukang unahan ni Nuyte ang sasakyan sa harap ng bus, pero paglipat sa kabilang lane ay may nakasabay na nag-overtake kaya niya nirampa ang bus sa sidewalk. Dinala ang mga sugatan sa Bicol Medical Center sa Naga City, ani Calubaquib. (John Roson) – end –

