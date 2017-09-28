McCoy gustong sundan ang yapak ni Coco: Pero marami pa po akong kakaining bigas! By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

FEELING blessed ang The Good Son star na si Mccoy de Leon dahil nabigyan siya ng chance na makatrabaho ang Teleserye King na si Coco Martin. Kasama ang binata sa MMFF 2017 entry ni Coco na “Ang Panday”. “Masasabi ko pong nakaka-inspire ang maka-work po si kuya Coco, kasi hindi lang siya bilang direktor, nakita ko siya bilang aktor, bilang malikhain na tao. Sobrang talino, sobrang sipag. Wala akong masasabing flaws sa kanya,” sabi ni Mccoy sa panayam ng ABS-CBN. Sa tanong kung gusto ba niyang sundan ang mga yapak ni Coco? “Marami pa akong dapat kaining bigas. Marami pa akong dapat patunayan kaya ito nagpupursigi ako muna na matuto pa, sobrang layo pa siguro nu’n.” Bukod sa “Ang Panday” nang-agaw agad ng eksena si Maccoy sa pagsisimula ng primetime teleserye ng ABS-CBN na The Good Son bilang masayahing anak ni Mylene Dizon. Pakikiligin at paiiyakin din nila ni Elisse Joson ang manonood.

