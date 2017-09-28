Gretchen may pa-boobs sa IG, ‘naked video’ pinagpiyestahan

TALAGANG walang takot itong si Gretchen Barretto. Sa kanyang latest post sa Instagram ay marami ang medyo naloka dahil she was almost naked from waist up habang naka-video.
Naka-adhesive bra lang si La Greta habang tinitingnan ang kanyang stretch marks. Kitang-kita ang buo niyang likod.
Actually, when she went to the clinic na kanyang ini-endorse ay naka-backless black blouse itong si La Greta. As in kitang-kita ang kanyang likod.
Kakatuwa si Angel Locsin, masyadong maparaan.
She posted recently on Instagram how she dealt with mahinang wi-fi connection. Nilagyan niya ng ginupit na softdrink can ang kanyang router at mukhang lumakasnaman ang kanyang connection.
“Dahil lately mahina ang signal…Anyareh?! Para-paraan?! #resourceful #macgyvr #inferEpetkib.”
‘Yan ang nakalagay sa IG photo niya.
Until now ay marami pa ring humahanga sa galing ni Angel sa La Luna Sangre. Talagang pinag-uusapan ang kanyang participation. Malaki kasi ang naitulong ng kanyang Jacintha Magsaysay character dahil swak na swak ito sa Sandrino role ni Richard Gutierrez.
Wagi rin parati sa ratings ang La Luna Sangre.
