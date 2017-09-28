Kris sa mga bossing: Dapat suwelduhan lagi sa tamang oras ang mga empleyado! By Jun Nardo Bandera



KUMI-KIM Kardashian ang peg ni Kris Aquino sa photo niyang straight ang hair na idinispley niya sa kanyang Instagram account. Meron siyang tech-oriented meeting kaya iniba naman niya ang kanyang OOTD (outfit of the day) dahil gusto niyang maging productive ang gabing ‘yon. Napansin ng follower niyang si @markthecinco ang pagbabago sa TV host. Tugon naman ni Kris, “@markthecinco – It’s my hair – I watched the Kardashians 10th anniversary special we super straightened my hair because I love kim k’s shny, blunt, super straight hair.” Sa isang post ni Kris, ibinahagi niya ang kanyang Kris Tip #5 tungkol sa loyalty, “Always be good to your people. You win loyalty and get loyalty by being good and sharing. Treat your people well and they will do more than what is expected of them.” Payo niya dapat suwelduhan on time ang mga nagtatrabaho. Wag daw gawin ‘yon sa mga tauhan ng isang tao minsan sa isang linggo, at dapat daw i-treat ang sarili. Ngayong week kasing ito bubuksan ni Kris ang bagong branch ng pag-aaring food chain na ineendorso sa Welcome Rotonda habang ‘yung Potato Corner PH at Nacho Bimby sa Gateway ay sa mid-October naman magbubukas. Nganga man si Kris sa regular TV program, overload naman ang paandar niya sa digital platform at negosyo, huh! q q q Hiwalay man ng showbiz commitments sina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza, magkasama naman silang pinaligaya ang mother ni Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, si Teresita Velasquez, sa celebration ng 70th birthday niya nitong nakaraang mga araw. Sinorpresa nina Alden at Maine si Mommy V sa taping ng Sarap Diva ng Asia’s Songbird. Hindi maitago ng ina ni Regs ang kasiyahan nang bumulaga sa harap niya ang kanyang favorite loveteam, huh! Bukod sa sorpresang ‘yon kay Mommy V, nagkaroon din ng entertainment sa selebrasyon kung saan isa si Martin Nievera sa nagbigay ng mini-concert sa madir ni Regine. Ang surprise nina Alden at Meng kay Mommy V ay mapapanood ngayong Sabado sa Kapuso Network bago ang Eat Bulaga. Sa Sabado rin mapapanood ang grand finals ng Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 kung saan ibabandera ang escapades ni Meng sa iba’t ibang probinsiya.

