Payo kay PNoy: Seryosohin ang death threat ni ER

Napapailing na lang kami sa hilatsa meron sa pagsasalita ng sinibak na Laguna Governor na si ER Ejercito. His sharp-bladed tongue is telling us something about his mental and psychological state.

Mantakin n’yong sabihin niya—allowing the interviewer-writer to quote him verbatim—na kapag nakasalubong niya si dating Pangulong Noynoy Aquino ay babarilin niya ito sa ulo?

With the escalating cases of EJK, nakikiuso ba si ER? At seryoso ba siya sa kanyang banta? O, nagpapalapad lang siya ng papel sa mga DDS against the Dilawans, or kay Digong mismo?

Does ER think he’ll come out a hero tulad ng mga papel na ginagampanan niya sa pelikula?

Tama lang si Kris Aquino with her reaction: pananahimik ang pinakamainam na sagot sa isang luko-luko (literally translated in the vernacular).

Tuloy, na-realize namin that ER is worse than John Lloyd. Mild pa nga ang “tae” as it comes out from a human body part na talaga namang pinanggalingan nu’n kumpara sa mala-tae na pahayag ni ER na galing sa kanyang bungangang kulang yata sa mumog.

Grave threat na matatawag ‘yon, we dare Mr. ex-President to take appropriate legal action para na rin sa kanyang kaligtasan.

Seeing imminent danger ahead, mabuti nang handa si PNoy sakaling magkrus ang landas nila ni ER.

At ano ba kasi ang ipinagpuputok ng butse ni ER? Siya na rin ang nagsabi na na-dismiss na ang kanyang campaign overspending case.

At kung hindi ba naman (bleeeeeep) si ER, ilang beses na siyang tumakbo sa local elective post, dapat ay saulado na niya ang Omnibus Election Code as there’s a provision on campaign expenditures.

Before he aims the gun at PNoy’s head and fires it, alug-alugin muna niya ang mismong utak niya as there might be some missing nuts and bolts in his thin-brained skull.