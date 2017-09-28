Lloydie literal nang nagkakalat ng dumi, kailangan nang ‘i-flush’

PASAKALYE lang muna ito of the very meat of our column subject.

Over the recent weeks ay magkakasunod na bumandera si John Lloyd Cruz in a string of “dirty” headlines: ang pag-flash niya ng dirty finger caught on video gone viral, na sinundan ng pag-post niya ng kanyang dumi proudly displayed on social media.

Hindi namin maikunek ang stench sa mabangong image meron si JLC.

Buong akala namin, after he apologized for his “ngarat” sign ay tapos na ang issue. ‘Yun pala, it’s a case of wait-there’s-more.

Nothing could be more gross than what came next. Tingin pa naman ng mga tao sa kanya and the rest of the showbiz deities ay sakdal-linis with nary a speck of dirt kahit tulad natin ay mga tao rin naman.

Nu’ng una’y inayudahan pa si JLC ng pamunuan ng Star Magic with no less than its surrogate father Mr. M (Johnny Manahan) to his rescue kasabay ng paninisi sa laganap na social media.

Ewan if social media pa rin ang ituturo ni Mr. M sa “ebak” issue. But one thing should come as an imperative consequence para turuan na ng leksiyon si JLC. Star Magic needs to put its foot down.

Kailangan na siguro nilang i-flush down the drain ang mga pinaggagawa ng aktor, literal na kasi siyang nagkakalat ng “ebs” sa mismong bakuran niya.

And this does not speak well of a supposedly manure, este, mature, sane and wholesome actor.