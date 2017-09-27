Digong na-wow mali, ‘Gabby Concepcion’ minura

BIGLANG nag-trending ang pangalan ni Gabby Concepcion sa social media habang nagbibigay ng kanyang speech para sa 120th celebration ng Department of Justice. Binatikos muli ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si ABS-CBN Chairman at CEO ng network, ngunit sa halip na Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III ang masabi ay Gabby Concepcion ang kanyang nabanggit. Sa isang video clip na kumalat sa internet, maririnig ang mga katagang ito mula kay Duterte, “Sino naka p*****ina ninyong lahat. Ikaw? Gabby Concepcion, mukha kang pera, p*****ina ka. E, totoo man. E, sus.” Honest mistake naman ito sa part ng pangulo kaya naman nagtawanan ang ilang personalidad na nasa event. Naitama rin naman ito ng Pangulo sa mga sumunod niyang pahayag. Reaskyon ni Gabby sa isyu, “We all make mistakes.” Na sinundan pa ng hirit niyang, “Thank you for watching Ika 6 na Utos sir President.” Ilang netizens ang nag-post ng kanilang mga komento sa social media tungkol sa naging pagkakamali ni Digong. Sey nga ng isang nakapanood ng video, “Nanonood siguro si Duterte ng Ika-6 Na Utos kaya si Gabby Concepcion ang namura niya! Hahahaha!”

