DOJ ipinag-utos na pakawalan si Solano INQUIRER.net

IPINAG-UTOS ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang pagpapalaya kay John Paul Solano, isa sa mga pangunahing suspek sa pagkamatay ng University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student na si Horacio Castillo III.

Iginiit naman ni Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan na hindi pa ligtas si Solano sa mga kasong krimial.

Nakatakdang sumailalim si Solano sa preliminary investigation sa Oktubre 4 at Oktubre 9. “We will be creating a three-member panel to conduct the preliminary investigation headed by [Assistant State] Prosecutor Susan Villanueva,” sabi ni Catalan.

