MRT 4 beses tumirik

Apat na beses tumirik ngayong araw ang Metro Rail Transit 3. Pinababa ang mga pasahero ng tren na pa-south bound sa GMA Kamuning station alas-6:27 ng umaga. Nasundan ito alas-8:01 ng umaga. Pinababa ang mga pasahero sa tren na pa-north bound sa Ortigas station. Alas-12:48 ng tanghali pinababa sa GMA Kamuning station ang mga pasahero ng north bound tren. At alas-2:19 ng hapon nasira ang pa-south bound tren at pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Santolan station. Kahapon ay nanawagan si Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque na kasuhan na ang nasa likod ng paghihirap ng publiko dahil sa palpak na mga proyekto. “Panawagan ko rin sa adminsitrasyon na ito, bagamat kinakailangan na lutasin ang mga problemang iniwan sa atin (ng nakaraang administrasyon) magkaroon din tayo ng pananagutan lahat ng opisyales na DOTC dati,” ani Roque sa press briefing ng minority bloc. Binuhay naman ni House minority leader at Quezon Rep. Danilo Suarez ang kanyang panawagan na magpatupad ng three-digit number coding upang mabawasan ng 30 porsyento ang mga bumibiyaheng sasakyan sa Metro Manila. “This year, the ‘ber’ months will be nightmare. Carmaggedon is an understatement of the parking lot that has become our streets and highways. Traffic will only get worse the closer we get to the yuletide season.” 30

