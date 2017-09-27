Litrato ni DU30, iba pang opisyal bawal nang isabit sa mga tanggapan at paaralan Bandera

IPINALABAS ng Malacanang ang Memorandum Circular 25 na nag-aatas na tanggalin na ang litrato ni Pangulong Duterte at opisyal ng pamahalaan sa mga tanggapan ng gobyerno at mga paaralan. Sa ilalim ng MC 25 na pinirmahan ni Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, inatasan niya ang lahat ng mga tanggapan ng gobyerno na mga mukha ng bayani ang dapat isabit imbes na mga opisyal ng gobyerno kagaya ni Duterte. “All government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or controlled corporations, state universities and colleges and public schools of all levels, are hereby directed to display and exhibit the photographs, paintings or other forms of visual reprentation of Philippine Heroes in lieu of the photographas of elected or appointed officials,” sabi ng MC 25.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.