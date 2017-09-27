Mga Pinoy hindi naniniwala na nanlaban, drug dealer ang mga pinatay ng pulis-SWS By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Isa sa bawat dalawang Filipino ang naniniwala na hindi nanlaban ang mga napatay ng mga pulis sa kampanya ng gobyerno laban sa ipinagbabawal na gamot.

Ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Station mula Hunyo 23-26, nagsabi ang 54 porsyento ng mga respondent na sila ay ‘lubos na sumasang-ayon’ (20 porsyento) at ‘medyo sumasang-ayon’ (34 porsyento), sa pahayag na: “Marami sa mga pinatay ng mga pulis sa kampanya laban sa iligal na droga ay hindi totoong nanlaban sa pulis.”

Undecided naman ang 25 porsyento.

Ang mga hindi naman naniniwala dito ay 20 porsyento (12 porsyentong medyo hindi sumasang-ayon, at 8 porsyentong hindi sumasang-ayon).

Samantala, 49 porsyento naman ang hindi naniniwala na drug dealer ang marami sa mga pinatay sa police operation.

Nagsabi ang 17 porsyento na sumasang-ayon sila na marami sa mga napatay ng pulis ay hindi tulak at 32 porsyento ang nagsabi na medyo sumasang-ayon sila sa pahayag na ito.

Ang undecided naman ay 27 porsyento.

Samantalang 24 porsyento naman ang hindi sang-ayon sa pahayag— (13 porsyento ang nagsabi na medyo hindi sumasang-ayon at 11 porsyento ang lubos na hindi sumasang-ayon).

Kinuha sa survey ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondents, tig-P300 sa Metro Manila, iba tang bahagi ng Luzon, Visayas at Mindanao.

