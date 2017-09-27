Pesticide, hindi bird flu, ang sanhi ng pagmatay ng 100 maya sa Bulacan Bandera

NATAGPUANG patay ang 100 maya sa isang sakahan sa isang barangay sa Malolos City, bagamat itinanggi ng mga beterenaryo na bird flu ang sanhi ng pagkamatay ng mga ibon noong Sabado. Sinabi ni Voltaire Basinang, Bulacan provincial veterinarian, na nasawi ang mga ibong dahil sa inispray na mga pestisidyo sa mga sakahan. Ayon kay Ferdinand Bautista, residente ng Barangay Sumapang Matanda, natagpuna niya ang 100 patay na ibon na nakakalat sa isang bukid noong isang linggo at inalerto ang mga otoridad kaugnay ng pangyayari. Idinagdag ni Basinang na tatlong ibon lamang ang natagpuan ng kanyang team nang magsagawa ng inspeksyon sa sakahan. Ani Basinang posibleng nilinis na ng mga may-ari ng sakahan ang kani-kanilang bukid bago pa man dumating ang mga beterinaryo. Base sa imbestigasyon, nag-spray ang isang magsasaka ng pestisidyo sa kanyang mga tanim bago nakitang patay ang mga ibon sa lupa. “Incidents of maya birds dying from pesticide poisoning are common here,” sabi ni Basinang.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.