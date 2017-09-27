Hustisya pa kay Atio tuloy kahit pagkatapos ng libing INQUIRER.net

TULOY ang kampanya para sa hustiya sa pagkamatay ng University of Sto. Tomas (UST) freshman law Horacio “Atio” Castillo III sa kabila ng nakatakdang paghahatid sa kanya sa huling hantungan. TULOY ang kampanya para sa hustiya sa pagkamatay ng University of Sto. Tomas (UST) freshman law Horacio “Atio” Castillo III sa kabila ng nakatakdang paghahatid sa kanya sa huling hantungan. Umaasa ang kaibigan ni Castillo na si Robin Locson na susuko sa mga otoridad ang mga sangkot sa pagkamatay ni Atio. “It is very depressing to see the family dealing with several things at the moment including this. I hope that the authorities would deal with this case with utmost respect and sincerity,” sabi ni Locson. Ililibing si Atio ngayong hapon kung saan magkakaroon muna ng maikling misa sa Santuario de San Antonio Parish sa Forbes Park, Makati City ganap na alas-2 ng hapon bago tumuloy sa Manila Memorial Park sa Parañaque City. Bukod sa Manila Police District (MPD), nagsasagawa rin ng imbestigasyon ang Kamara at Senado kaugnay ng pagkamatay ni Castillo.

