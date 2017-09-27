Aguirre sinabing maaaring kuning state witness si Solano INQUIRER.net

SINABI ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II na posibleng gawing state witness si John Paul Solano para mapanagot ang nasa likod ng pagkamatay ng University of Santo Tomas (UST) freshman law student na si Horacio Castillo III. Nauna nang pinangalanan ni Solano sa isang executive session sa Senado ang mga kasama niya sa Aegis Juris Fraternity na sangkot sa isinagawang hazing kay Castillo. Nagpahayag din si Solano ng interes na maging state witness. Idinagdag ni Aguirre na maaaring isailalim si Solano sa Witness Protection Program (WPP) ng gobyerno. “It is possible but he has not yet applied,” sabi ni Aguirre.

