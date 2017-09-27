Triathlon champ Huelgas sasabak sa 2018 Ronda By Angelito Oredo Bandera

SASABAK ang two-time Southeast Asian Games triathlon gold medalist na si Nikko Huelgas sa Luzon qualifying race ng 2018 LBC Ronda Pilipinas na gaganapin sa Tarlac sa Sabado.

Magbabalik naman ang dating national team member at ilang beses na tinanghal na Ronda champion na si Irish Valenzuela sa taunang bike race gayundin si Santy Barnachea na dati ring kampeon. Kabuuang 322 siklista ang aasam ng puwesto para sa 2018 LBC Ronda Pilipinas na aarangkada sa Marso 1.

Kawawagi lamang ng gintong medalya ni Huelgas sa triathlon event ng 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at nais niyang masundan ito ng isa pang parangal sa Ronda na purong bike race at hindi tulad ng triathlon na may kasamang languyan at takbuhan. Asam naman ng 41-anyos na si Barnachea na makasungkit ng silya sa pangunahing karera ng bisikleta sa bansa.

Pakay niyang masungkit ang ikatlong korona sa Ronda matapos magwagi sa unang edisyon noong 2012 at noong 2015.

Ang 2013 Ronda titlist na si Valenzuela, na matagal na nagtrabaho sa Dubai, ay susubukan muling maagaw ang titulo ng karera matapos na hindi makasali sa nakalipas na dalawang taon dahil sa natamong road accident.

Ang dating Ronda King of the Mountain champion na si Junrey Navarra ay umaasa din na makabalik sa karera matapos na hindi makasali noong isang taon.

Kabuuang 38 silya ang paglalabanan sa isang araw na karera na may distansiyang 180 kilometro. Magsisimula ito sa harap ng Tarlac Provincial Capitol at magtatapos sa Monasterio de Tarlac. —Angelito Oredo

