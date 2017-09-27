Petisyon laban kay Mocha kasado na: P160k sweldo sa gobyerno sayang lang

EWAN kung aware si Mocha Uson na may kumakalat na petisyon para mapatalsik siya bilang ASEC ng Presidential Communications Operations Office.

“Mocha or Esther Margaux Uson is currently the Assistant Secretary for Social Media of Presidential Communications Operations Office. She is also the blogger of Mocha Uson Blog. She is repeatedly commiting delivering fake news to the public where ironically, she is an anti-fake news advocate herself.

“As per Department of Budget and Management, she being an ASEC has a salary grade of SG 29 or amounting to a gross of P106,454 monthly. Aside from that, she also earns Representation and Transportation Allowance, and other monetary allowances that would be up to P60,000.

“Mocha does not deserve the title. She is not a journalist. She is a laughing and irritating stock of the real news and journalism.

“By removing Mocha Uson, Filipinos are a step forward in making sure that competent appointees are those eligible for their respective positions.”

‘Yan ang nakalagay sa petition. For sure ay may resbak si Mocha sa mga nagpepetisyon sa kanya.