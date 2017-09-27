NextFilm, LiveNext malaking tulong sa movie industry By Jun Nardo Bandera

PAPASUKIN na ng 25-year-old na Millenal Chairman at CEO na si Mica Tan ang pagpo-produce. Sa 2018, itatayo niya ang NextFilm para sa pagpu-produce ng movies at LiveNext para magdala naman ng world’s most popular stars sa bansa na hindi pa nagawa sa isang public engagements. Sa pakikipag-usap ni Mica sa ilang press na nakasama niya sa Bangkok, Thailand, naniniwala siyang, “The Global Boxoffice revenue is likely to increase from USD 30 billion in early 2016 to USD50 billion ng 2020. I think that part of this growth is due to the fact that producers as well as content creators have started to embrace new technology develop new distribution models and work double time to satisfy the demands of an unquenchable and digitally outspoken audience.” Gusto rin niyang maaakit ang global stars na gumawa ng projects sa Pilipinas, umarte man o nasa likod nito, gaya ng Korean, Chinese at Thai movies. Maambisyon ang unang proyekto ng NextFim pero naniniwala si Mica na basta maganda ang kuwento, direksyon at magagaling ang mga artista, matatawid nila ito nang bonggang-bongga. Sa stay namin sa Bangkok, isang gabi kaming natulog sa iconic hotel na Anantara Siam at sa four-month-old na Park Hyatt Bangkok kung saan nag-host ng isang sosyal na lunch ang Marketing Communications Manager na si Stephanie Anantachotkakul na isang Half-Pinay.

