Barko sumalpok sa isla; 87 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Walumpu’t pito katao ang nasugatan nang sumalpok ang pampasaherong barko sa isang isla sa Calatrava, Romblon, Martes ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Walumpu’t pito katao ang nasugatan nang sumalpok ang pampasaherong barko sa isang isla sa Calatrava, Romblon, Martes ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Ang 87 ay kabilang sa 251 pasaherong sakay ng M/V Matilde ng Montenegro Lines nang maganap ang insidente, sabi ni Supt. Imelda Tolentino, tagapagsalita ng MIMAROPA regional police. Bukod sa pagkasugat ng 87 pasahero, napinsala din ang barko at apat sa mga sasakyang sasakyang karga nito dahil sa pagsalpok, aniya. Sumalpok ang barko sa isang rock formation na bahagi ng dalampasigan ng Tablas Island dakong alas-4:30. Naglalayag noon ang barko mula sa Odiongan Port patungong Romblon Port, ani Tolentino. Sinabi sa mga awtoridad ni Capt. Bernardino Canapit, kapitan ng M/V Matilde, na habang naglalayag ang barko’y sinalubong ito ng malakas na ulan kaya nagkaroon ng “zero visibility.” Taliwas ito sa kuwento ng ilang pasahero, na nagsabing di umulan at maayos ang biyahe ng barko noong una, ani Tolentino. Sa kabila ng pinsalang tinamo, nakarating pa ang barko sa Romblon Port. Nang makadaong doon ang barko’y dinala ng mga kawani ng Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, Red Cross, Rural Health Unit, at Romblon Police ang mga sugatan sa pinakamalapit na pagamutan, ani Tolentino. Inimbitahan na ng Coast Guard ang mga opisyal ng barko para magbigay ng salaysay tungkol sa insidente. Tinatayang nasa P500,000 ang halaga ng pinsala sa apat na sasakyang kumalog at napinsala sa loob ng barko bunsod ng pagsalpok. Di pa matiyak ang halaga ng pinsalang dinulot ng insidente sa barko.‎

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.