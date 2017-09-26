Solano nagturo sa executive session ng Senado

INGINUSO ni John Paul Solano, isa sa mga pangunahing suspek sa pagkamatay ng University of Santo Tomas (UST) freshman law student na si Horacio Castillo III, ang pitong personalidad na nasa likod ng pagkamatay ng biktima matapos ang isigawang executive session kasama ang mga senador kamakalawa ng gabi.
Sinabi ni Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri na nagbigay si Solano ng mabigat na impormasyon kaugnay ng nangyari noong Setyembre 17 na nagresulta sa pagkamatay ni Castillo.
Idinagdag ni Zubiri na dahil sa testimonya ni Solano, napakalinaw na kung sino-sno sa mga miyembro ng fraternity ang dapat managot sa pagkamatay ni Castillo.
“Binunyag niya ang nangyari noong umagang ‘yon at nag-tell-all siya sa amin but that’s all that I can say, he named names,” sabi ni Zubiri.
Idinagdag ni Zubiri na idinawit ni Solano ang anim na miyembro ng fraternity at isang hindi miyembro ng fraternity sa pagpatay.
Si Zubiri ay kaibigan ng pamilya ni Castillo.
“He mentioned a lot of details. Maganda ang salaysay niya kaya this would be very important sa case na ipa-file ng Manila Police,” dagdag pa ni Zubiri.
“(Solano) is the key to solving the death of Castillo,” ayon pa sa senador.
Ibinunyag ni Solano at kanyang abogado ang buong detalye sa harap nina Zubiri, Sen. Win Gatchalian, Sen. Bam Aquino at Panfilo Lacson.
Tumagal ang executive session ng isang oras.
