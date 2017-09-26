PSG natagpuang patay Bandera

NATAGPUANG patay ang isang miyembro ng Presidential Security Group (PSG) sa loob ng kanyang quarters sa Malacanang Park kaninang umaga. Kinilala ni PSG Spokesperson Michael Aquino ang nasawing PSG na si Major Harim G. Gonzaga, 37, may asawa at dalawang anak. Sinabi ni Aquino na nagtamo si Gonzaga ng tama ng bala sa kanyang dibdib. Natagpuan ang bangkay ni Gonzaga alas-8:50 ng umaga. Tumanggi namang sabihin ni Aquino kung pinatay si Gonzaga. “Presidential Security Group does not want to speculate the cause of his death and will wait for the official findings of SOCO as the Command pays highest respect to the privacy of his immediate family,” sabi pa ni Aquino. Idinagdag ni Aquino na nakikiramay ang PSG sa pamilya at mga kaibigan ni Gonzaga.

