Pulis patay matapos mapatid ang zipline sa isang resort sa Laguna

PATAY ang isang pulis matapos mahulog sa isang zipline sa loob ng isang resort sa Los Baños, Laguna kagabi, ayon sa pulisya. Nasawi ang biktima na si Police Officer 1 Andrew Tamayo, 32, na nakatalaga sa Los Baños, ganap na alas-11 ng gabi habang ginagamot sa Healthserv Medical Center sa bayan dahil sa tinamong pinsala nang mahulog tatlo ang metro ang taas mula sa nasirang zipline papunta sa isang lawa sa Laresio Lakeside Resort & Spa sa Barangay Tadlac. Sinabi ng ulat ng pulis na nangyari ang insidente ganap na alas-4 ng hapon. “(Tamayo) was off duty and was spending time with his girlfriend at the time,” sabi ni Los Baños police chief Supt. Arvin Avelino. Sinubukan ni Tamayo ang zipline ng resort na patawid ng lawa ng bumigay ang zipline habang siya ay nasa 10 hanggang 20 metro ang layo. Umabot naman ng 10 hanggang 15 minuto para siya mailigtas. Nagsasagawa na ng autopsy sa katawan ng pulis, bagamat batay sa inisyal na imbestigasyon namatay ang biktima dahil sa pagkalunod. Nakasuot naman ito ng life vest at hear gear bago nag-zipline. Hindi pa nagsasampa ng kaso ang pamilya ng biktima, bagamat nakipag-ugnayan na ang resort mga kaanak nito.

