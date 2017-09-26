Semis asinta ng Meralco Bolts, Star Hotshots

Mga Laro Ngayon

(Mall of Asia Arena)

4:15 p.m. Blackwater vs Meralco

7 p.m. NLEX vs Star

NAKATUON ang Meralco Bolts at Star Hotshots na mahaltak ang importanteng panalo kontra Blackwater Elite at NLEX Road Warriors na agad makapagtutulak dito sa semifinal round sa pagsisimula ng 2017 PBA Governors’ Cup playoffs ngayon sa Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

Maghaharap sa unang laro ang top seed at bitbit ang twice-to-beat incentive na Meralco at ang pumangwalo na Blackwater ganap na alas-4:15 ng hapon habang sasagupain ng pumang-apat at may twice-to-beat incentive din na Star ang NLEX dakong alas-7 ng gabi.

Tinapos ng Bolts ang eliminasyon na may 9-2 kartada.

Bitbit ng Bolts ang apat na larong winning streak tampok ang 104-101 panalo kontra San Miguel Beer sa pagtatapos ng elims noong Linggo. Tinalo rin nito ang Elite, 107-78, sa una nilang paghaharap sa torneo.

“Now we’re going to the playoffs, where things are going to get more difficult,” sabi ni Meralco coach Norman Black.

“The focus now is just to prepare for Blackwater because you know they’ve played very well in this conference and they have one of the best imports in the conference so we have to be really ready for them in our next game.”

Kinatatakutan ni Black ang pagsabak nito sa Elite na nagawang makatuntong sa quarterfinals sa ikalawang pagkakataon sapul na sumali sa ligo tatlong taon na ang nakalipas.

Isa sa atensiyon ni Black ang kalaban na import na si Henry Walker, na nagawang iahon ang Blackwater mula sa 0-3 simula tungo sa 5-3 record sapul palitan ang orihinal na import na si Trevis Simpson.

Eksaktong 48 oras naman sa huling pagtatapat noong Linggo ay muling magsasagupa sa mas importanteng laban ang Star at NLEX kung saan tinalo ng Hotshots ang Road Warriors, 101-93, upang agawin ang silya sa Top Four na may dalawang beses tataluning insentibo.

“It’s our third game in five days,” sabi lamang ni Star coach Chito Victolero, na inaalala ang sobrang kapaguran sa kanyang mga manlalaro. “I need to make sure that my players are motivated enough and ready for the battle. We need to be mentally tough and physically prepared especially coming from back-to-back games.”