Dapat ilipat si Faeldon sa Pasay City jail

PINABULAANAN ni dating Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Gina Lopez ang sinabi ng bilyonaryong pilantropo na si Dr. James Dy na si Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea ay competent sa kanyang puwesto.

Sinabi ni Lopez na hindi bagay si Medialdea sa kanyang puwesto “because he is representing business interests he has affinity to and doesn’t give importance to things the President values.”

Sinabi rin ni Lopez: “This president (Digong) has a heart for the poor and underprivileged. That is my experience with him. Secretary Medialdea doesn’t exhibit or exude this consciousness. He is more aligned to business interests he is affiliated with than the values the president gives importance to.”

Dagdag pa ni Gina Lopez na pinatigil siya ni Medialdea na tulungan ang mga magsasaka. “I think he is lawyering for mining companies,” aniya.

***

Tinawag ko kasing incompetent si Medialdea dahil hindi niya pinagdidiinan ang kanyang kapangyarihan sa mga nakabababa sa kanya na matigas ang ulo.

Isa sa mga opisyal na matigas ang ulo ay si Martin Dino, chairman ng Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA).

Inilipat ni Medialdea si Dino sa Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) bilang undersecretary for barangay affairs dahil dating barangay chairman ito ng Quezon City.

Pero ayaw magpalipat ni Dino dahil ang Pangulong Digong lang daw ang puwedeng magtanggal sa kanya sa puwesto bilang SBMA chairman.

Marami kasing mga perks and privileges bilang SBMA chairman.

Inaabuso nga ni Dino ang kanyang puwesto, sabi ng kanyang mga kasamahan sa SBMA, sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng bahay sa kanyang kalaguyo sa loob ng Subic Bay Export Zone at pagpapaaral sa kanilang anak sa Brent International School sa loob ng dating US military base.

Nang ayaw sundin ni Dino ang utos ni Medialdea, nagsawalang-kibo na lang ang huli.

Anong klaseng executive secretary itong si Medialdea?

***

Sinabi ni Dr. Dy, na nagmamay-ari ng Chinese General Hospital, na matagal na niyang kilala si Medialdea at ito’y isang brilliant lawyer at competent executive secretary.

Dagdag pa ni Dy na bagay pa ngang maging Supreme

Court justice si Medialdea gaya ng kanyang ama na si Justice Leo Medialdea.

Sumasang-ayon ako sa tinuran ni Dy na bagay na maging Supreme Court justice si Medialdea.

Pero dapat ay humiwalay na siya bilang abogado ng mga mining companies.

Conflict of interest ang ginagawa niyang maging abogado sa mga mining companies sa kanyang puwesto bilang “Little President” kung totoo ang paratang ni Gina Lopez.

***

Mananatiling nakakulong si dating Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon sa Senate jail hanggang ayaw niyang makipag-cooperate sa blue ribbon committee.

Dineklara ng committee, na iniimbestigahan kung bakit nakalusot ang P6.4 bilyon shipment sa customs, si Faeldon nang ayaw niyang magbigay ng kasagutan sa mga tanong ng mga senador.

Sabi Sen. Frank Drilon, dapat ay manatili sa kulungan si Faeldon hanggang sa adjournment ng Congress sa June, 2019.

Dapat sigurong ilipat si Faeldon sa Pasay City jail para may mga makasama naman siya.

Nag-iisa lang kasi si Faeldon sa loob ng Senate jail.