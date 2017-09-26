Mary’s Greatness

Tuesday,

September 26, 2017

25th Week in

Ordinary Time

1st Reading: Ezr 6:7-8.12.14-20 Gospel:

Luke 8:19-21

The mother and relatives of Jesus came to him, but they could not get to him because of the crowd. Someone told him, “Your mother and your brothers are standing outside and wish to meet you.” Then Jesus answered, “My mother and my brothers are those who hear the word of God and do it.”

D@iGITAL-EXPERIENCE

(Daily Gospel in the Assimilated Life Experience)

The conviction of majority of the accused in the rape case of the Chiong sisters of Cebu years back highlighted the anguish of two mothers. Though justice was eventually served after a long court battle, the mother of the victims continued to mourn for the fate of her two daughters. The mother of one of the accused, on the other hand, was the one invoking justice this time, believing that her son was wrongly convicted. When her anguish was publicized, public attention shifted from the crime to the struggle of both mothers. Beyond the issue of guilt, this point stood out: mothers will always stand firm for their children. Guilt is the concern of judges, not of mothers.

The Virgin Mary’s struggle may not be far from the struggles of these two mothers when her son, Jesus Christ, was convicted. It did not matter to Mary anymore if Jesus was indeed guilty of inciting people to rebellion, or of blasphemy as the Jews charged him. What was important to her was her son needed her and she was the only creature who could feel the extent of his anguish while hanging on the cross.

Jesus’ resurrection established his innocence and many have accepted him. But Mary’s ordeal is not over. Her motherhood is now the bone of contention, as many religious denominations take offense at her title “Mother of God”. Some use today’s Gospel passage to prove that even Jesus was lukewarm towards her. This needs clarification. When Jesus said, “My mother… are those who hear the word of God and do it”, he shifted the attention of the crowd from Mary’s biological motherhood to her role as model of discipleship. The issue was no longer whether Mary was his biological mother or not but whether Mary lived out the dignity of her role as mother. She did. Beyond being his biological mother, she was Jesus’ partner in the fulfillment of God’s plan of salvation for mankind.

Today she continues to guide souls. The slogan “To Jesus through Mary”, though not biblical, makes sense. She will stand by us at our own Calvary. It will not matter to her on which of the three crosses at Calvary we hang. Determination of guilt is the problem of the judge, not of the mother. – (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., DM.

May comment ka ba sa column ni Father Dan? May tanong ka ba sa kanya?

I-type ang BANDERA REACT <message/ name/age/address> at i-send sa 4467.