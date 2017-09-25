Solano kinasuhan na ng MPD INQUIRER.net

PORMAL nang nagsampa ang Manila Police District (MPD) ng mga kasong kriminal sa Department of Justice (DOJ) laban sa isa sa pangunahing suspek sa pagkamatay ng freshman University of Santo Tomas law student na si Horacio Castillo III. Sinampahan si John Paul Solano ng kasong murder, obstruction of justice, perjury, robbery, at paglabag sa Anti-Hazing Law. Sumuko si Solano kay Sen. Panfilo Lacson noong Biyernes, na siyang nag-turnover sa MPD sa kaparehong araw. Sumailalim si Solano sa inquest proceedings sa DOJ.

Bukod kay Solano, sinampahan din ng murder at paglabag sa Anti-Hazing Law at iba pang mga miyembro ng Aegis Juris Fraternity at mga miyembro ng sister organization na Regina Sorority.

Kabilang sa mga sinampahan ng murder at anti-hazing law ay sina Antonio Trangia, his son Ralph, Arvin R. Balag, Mhin Wei R. Chan, Ranie Rafael Santiago, Oliver John Audrey B. Onofre, Jason Adolfo Robiños, Danielle Hans Matthew Rodrigo, Karl Mathew Villanueva, Joshua Joriel Macabali, Axel Munro Hipe, Marc Anthony Ventura, Aeron Salientes, Marcelino Bagtang, Zimon Padro at Jose Miguel Salamat. Sinampahan din ng reklamong obstruction of justice ang nanay ni Ralph na si Rosemarie Trangia.

