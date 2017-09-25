2 sugatan sa kidlat

Dalawang lalaki ang nasugatan nang tamaan umano ng kidlat, sa Siruma, Camarines Sur, Linggo ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Nagtamo ng bahagyang pinsala sa katawan sina Kent Ergen De Galicia at Ronald Pagao, ayon sa ulat ng Bicol regional police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-7:30 sa Brgy. Matandang Siruma. Naiulat sa lokal na pulisya ang insidente Lunes ng umaga.

