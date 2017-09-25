Lloydie: May binago si Ellen sa kaluluwa ko! Bandera

SA halip na layuan o hiwalayan si Ellen Adarna tulad ng ninanais ng kanyang mga tagasuporta, tila ipinagtanggol pa ni John Lloyd Cruz ang kanyang rumored girlfriend na si Ellen Adarna. Hindi pa rin diretsong inaamin nina Lloydie at Ellen ang kanilang relasyon, pero sa paniniwala ng madlang pipol, matagal na silang magdyowa, base na rin sa mga pinaggagagawa nila kapag magkasama. Sa kanyang Instagram account, muling nag-post si JLC ng sweet photo nila ni Ellen kung saan makikitag magkayakap ang dalawa habang hinahalikan ng sexy star ang aktor. May caption ito na: “This girl really did something good to my soul. I’ll always be grateful.” Ayon sa ilang social media followers ni Lloydie, ito marahil ang sagot ng aktor sa mga nagsasabing layuan na niya si Ellen matapos siyang masangkot sa malaking kontrobersya dahil sa kumalat niyang video scandal na kuha noong nagbakasyon sila sa Bantayan Island sa Cebu. Gusto raw iparating ni John Lloyd na sa kabila ng mga kanegahang kinasangkutan niya ay hinding-hindi niya iiwan ang sexy actress.

