Kris tinarayan ang basher na nagsabing bakla si Bimby

“AND Bimb is gay. At least he’s still young.”

That was the message of one female basher which had Kris Aquino reacting. Who wouldn’t when you’re son is being ridiculed?

“I have no issues w/ sexual preference BUT I do have an issue w/ you deciding for my son. If you have prejudices please express it elsewhere,” was Kris’ cool reply.

If Kris was cool, her fans were ballistic. Mukhang may saltik kasi ang nanglait sa anak ni Kris. Parang hindi siya nag-iisip. Kung may anak siya at sabihan siya nang ganoon, matuwa kaya ang female basher?

“Grabe naman kabastos ang basher na yan. I don’t like Kris much but I won’t do that kind of bashing. RESPECT na lang. If you don’t like Kris then don’t read her posts and if you have nothing good to say, just keep it to yourself lalo na pag anak na ang tinitira. Rhat is really a no no.”

“Grabe bashers talaga. LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE!!”

“Ang weird lang na ang isang adult, kinakanti ang isang minor/bata. Hindi na lang pagiging bastos ang problema kundi kakulangan sa pag-iisip, neurologic incapacity.”

“Sa tingin ko di naman gay si Bimby. Na baby lang masyado kaya ganyan kumilos. Ganyan din kasi ang son ko nung kasing age ni Bimby pero ngayon lalaking lalaki na kumilos. Kaya sa basher na yan na walang utak ingat ka baka sa anak mo o kaya sa magiging anak mo sabihin din yang comment mo.”

“How uneducated of that basher to comment with such foul content.”