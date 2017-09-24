Ika-4 diretsong panalo nahagip ng Ateneo Blue Eagles By Angelito Oredo Bandera

Mga Laro sa Miyerkules

(Araneta Coliseum)

2 p.m. FEU vs NU

4 p.m. Ateneo vs UST

Team Standings: Ateneo (4-0); UP (3-1); La Salle (3-1); Adamson (2-2); FEU (2-2); NU (2-2); UE (0-4); UST (0-4) PINANATILI ng Ateneo Blue Eagles ang natatanging malinis na kartada sa paghugot sa ikaapat na panalo laban sa University of the East Red Warriors, 83-65, Linggo sa ika-80 season ng UAAP men’ s basketball tournament sa Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City. Muling pinamunuan ni dating UAAP juniors MVP Ferdinand ‘Thirdy’ Ravena III ang Blue Eagles sa pagtala nito ng 21 puntos, walong rebounds at dalawang assists para maipagpatuloy ang magandang paglalaro matapos na tanghaling Player of the Week ng UAAP Press Corps noong isang linggo. Agad na kinontrol ng Blue Eagles ang laro kung saan tanging nalasap lamang ng Red Warriors ang kalamangan sa simula ng laro, 2-0, bago unti-unting lumayo ang Blue Eagles na nagtala ng 32-23 bentahe sa halftime break. Nag-ambag si Matt Nieto na may 11 puntos, tatlong assist at isang steal habang si Aaron Black ay may 10 puntos, apat na rebounds, dalawang assists at isang steal. Si Mike Nieto naman ay kumana ng 10 puntos, apat na rebounds at dalawang assists para sa Ateneo. Nakalapit ang Red Warriors sa anim na puntos, 54-60, subalit agad na rumatsada ang Blue Eagles para muling layuan ang kalaban. “We play defensively because we think that they are a 0-3 team and they made a series of runs. Good thing we were able to put the clamps down on UE in the fourth quarter,” sabi ni Ateneo assistant coach Sandy Arrespacochaga. Nahulog ang UE sa huling puwesto sa kartadang 0-4 na katabla ang University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers na siya namang susunod na makakasagupa ang Ateneo sa Miyerkules. Sa ikalawang laro, nadagit ng Adamson University Soaring Falcons ang ikalawang panalo matapos padapain ang National University Bulldogs, 83-76.

