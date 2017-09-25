Sa ibang bansa magkaka-BF

Sulat mula kay Joanne ng Bagolatao, Minalabac, Camarines Sur

Dear Sir Greenfield,

Ako po ay tapos ng pagka-guro pero hindi po ako nakapasa sa board e-xam kaya hindi ako nakapagturo. Sa ngayon ay nag-aaplay ako sa abroad bilang caregiver o kaya’y D.H. May aplay po ako sa ngayon sa Dubai, itatanong ko lang po kung matutuloy kaya ako sa taong ito ng 2017 o sa susunod na taong 2018? Wala din akong boyfriend sa ngayon, kaya gusto ko ring malaman kung kailan kaya ako magkaka-boyfriend? October 10, 1989 po ang birthday ko.

Umaasa,

Joanne ng

Camarines Cur Solusyon/Analysis:

Palmistry:

Kitang-kita ang malinaw at malawak na Travel Line (Illustration 1-1 arrow 1.) sa iyong palad. Ibig sabihin, sa pangingibang bansa, kahit na domestic helper lang o kaya’y caregiver, tiyak ang magaganap, magtutuloy ang magandang kapalaran, uunlad at papalarin ka sa aspetong paghahanap-buhay, pang materyal na bagay at sa pag-ibig.

Cartomancy:

Eight of Hearts, Six of Hearts at King of Hearts ang lumabas (Illustration 1.). Ang mga baraha ang nagsasabing sa taon ding ito ng 2017, sa buwan ng Oktubre hanggang Disyembre, mabilis ang magaganap, may isang mabiyaya at mabungang paglalakbay na itatala sa i-yong kapalaran at sa iba-yong dagat doon mo na rin matatagpuan ang isang lalaking mas matanda sa iyo ang edad na magiging boyfriend mo ng pang matagalan sa susunod na taong 2018 sa buwan ng Hunyo o kaya’y Hulyo.

Itutuloy….

