Tigil-pasada aarangkada ngayong araw

ILALARGA bukas ng Stop and Go Coalition ang transport strike u-pang iprotesta ang plano ng gobyerno na pag-phaseout ng mga lumang pampasaherong jeepney.

Ayon kay Stop and Go Coalition president Jun Magno, bagaman tuloy ang kanilang tigil-pasada, bukas pa rin sila sa daya-logo.

Pero sakaling hindi sila pakinggan ay itutuloy nila ang ikalawang araw ng transport strike sa Martes.

Bukod sa isyu ng phaseout, ipoprotesta rin ng grupo ang mahal na presyo ng e-jeepneys na ipinapanukala ng gobyerno bilang kapalit sa mga tradisyunal na jeepney.

Sinabi ni Magno na hindi kakayanin ng mga driver na magbayad ng P1.6 milyon sa bawat unit sa loob ng pitong taon.

Samantala, magbibigay ng libreng sakay ang Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) at Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) para sa mga pasaherong maaapektuhan ng tigil-pasada.

Tig-10 bus ang ilalaan ng MMDA at LTFRB sa mga lugar na maaapektuhan ng tranport strike.

Kabilang na staging area para sa libreng sakay ang mga sumusunod: Monumento, harap ng MCU Hospital southbound SM Marikina Luneta Parade Ground HK Sun Plaza Swift Technohub MMDA Parking Lot Camp Aguinaldo Ayon kay Celine Pialago, tagapagsalita ng MMDA, hindi naman nila ili-lift ang number coding para hindi maaapektuhan ang riding public.

