Madlang pipol na-bad trip sa paglipat ni Atom sa GMA 7

ATOM Araullo surprised everyone when he moved back to GMA 7 after niyang mag-resign sa ABS-CBN.

But based on the comments about his paglipat sa GMA 7, parang mali ng desisyon ang ginawa ni Atom according to the netizens.

“Akala kc nya sikat na cya after nung Yolanda…now ko lng nlaman na dati pala sya kapuso. nasa kama na bumalik pa sa ba-nig! Hehehe! Good luck na lng sayo.”

“Badtrip naman!!! Dun na nga sya lalong sumikat e tapos lilipat pa sya? Nasa huli ang pagsisisi.”

“Goodluck kung sisikat ka jan. ano kaya napasok sa ulo nya why he decided to move GMA? It’s not a good network.”

“Opinion ko lang to! Pinasikat ka nang ABS. Di ka kilala nung nandyan ka sa GMA. Dami mo arte. Pera pera Lang pala! Sana sinabi mo na lang ang gusto mong gawin! Ngayon, all praises ka sa mga dati mong ka trabaho? Sino ka na nga?”

May nagtanggol kay Atom and said, “Kala mo ginawan kayo ng masama wag nga kayo. Wala kayong paki kung gusto nya bumalik sa GMA dahil dyan tlaga sya originally nanggaling.”