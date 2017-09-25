John Lloyd nagiging totoong tao pag kasama si Ellen; nagpabago ng hairstyle

ON Instagram account, Ellen Adarna pos-ted photos of John Lloyd Cruz having a haircut.
In fairness, bumagay naman kay Lloydie ang kanyang bagong hairdo.
When the photos surfaced sa isang popular website, lait pa rin ang inabot ng binata. Mabuti na lang at meron siyang sensible fans who gave his haters a slew of things to learn.
“I think, after years of hard work and pleasing the people, John Lloyd finally met someone who made him feel bold and free to show the world who he truly is. Hindi ba’t ganu’n naman ang gusto nating lahat para sa mga sarili natin? So let us stop the bashing and judgment,” said one fan.
“I agree. He paid his dues and now is his time to live his life the way he wants to. And what is so bad about that haircut?” echoed another fan.
But this one nailed it, “AMEN! JLC was a good ta-lent to Star Magic. Ilang years na siyang nagpapaka good image for the fans. Wag na natin ipagkait sa kanya yung freedom to be himself. Ano naman kung walwal? Ano naman kung bad boy image?
“Wala naman siyang tinatapakang tao. Bashers and haters should leave him alone and get their own lives. JLC wasnt born to please the public for the rest of his life.”
