‘Hihintayin na lang namin ang pagbagsak ni Mocha Uson!’ By Jobert Sucaldito Bandera

IBA na ang tayog ng lipad ng Mocha Uson na ito. Hindi na mapigilan ang kayabangan. Sobrang dikit kasi talaga sa pangulo ng bansa kaya kung umasta akala mo First Lady na. Kung bastusin ang mga di nila kaalyado ay ganoon na lang. Hindi ko alam kung saan kumukuha ng lakas ng apog ang babaeng ito na kulang naman sa know-how sa puwestong kaniyang inuupuan. Hihintayin na lang natin ang pagbagsak ni Mocha. Tingnan natin kung hanggang saan at hanggang kailan tatagal ang katapangan niya. Nagmamarunong eh, kulang na kulang naman. Hay buhay.

