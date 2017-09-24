P3.7T budget aaprubahan ng Kamara sa Martes

Nakatakdang aprubahan ng Kamara de Representantes sa Martes ang P3.7 trilyong budget ng Duterte government para sa 2018.

“Barring any printing technical difficulties, we will consider on third reading the 2018 General Appropriations Bill on Tuesday, immediately following the Roll Call,” ani House majority leader at Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Fariñas.

Ayon kay House committee on appropriations chairman at Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles inaasahan na malalagdaan na ni Duterte ang budget sa Nobyembre 15.

Ibinalik na ng Kamara ang budget ng Commission on Human Rights, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples at Energy Regulatory Commission na nauna ng binigyan ng tig-P1,000 budget.

Sinabi ni Nograles na nagdesisyon ang small committee na nagrerebisa sa budget na ibalik ang P508 milyon sa P623 milyong inilaan sa CHR matapos itong mangako na tututukan maging ang mga biktima ng krimen at hindi lamang ang mga kaso na ginawa ng mga tauhan ng gobyerno.

Nakakuha na rin ng P40 bilyon ang Kamara de Representantes upang mapondohan ang libreng matrikula sa State Universities and Colleges.

Manggagaling ito sa CHR (P115 milyon), Department of Education (P30 bilyon), Department of Transportation (P3 bilyon), Commission on Higher Education (P6 bilyon), at Department of Information and Communications Technology.