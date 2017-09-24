Quantcast

P3.7T budget aaprubahan ng Kamara sa Martes

By

4:34 pm | Sunday, September 24th, 2017

 
Nakatakdang aprubahan ng Kamara de Representantes sa Martes ang P3.7 trilyong budget ng Duterte government para sa 2018.
    “Barring any printing technical difficulties, we will consider on third reading the 2018 General Appropriations Bill on Tuesday, immediately following the Roll Call,” ani House majority leader at Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Fariñas.
    Ayon kay House committee on appropriations chairman at Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles inaasahan na malalagdaan na ni Duterte ang budget sa Nobyembre 15.
    Ibinalik na ng Kamara ang budget ng Commission on Human Rights, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples at Energy Regulatory Commission na nauna ng binigyan ng tig-P1,000 budget.
    Sinabi ni Nograles na nagdesisyon ang small committee na nagrerebisa sa budget na ibalik ang P508 milyon sa P623 milyong inilaan sa CHR matapos itong mangako na tututukan maging ang mga biktima ng krimen at hindi lamang ang mga kaso na ginawa ng mga tauhan ng gobyerno.
    Nakakuha na rin ng P40 bilyon ang Kamara de Representantes upang mapondohan ang libreng matrikula sa State Universities and Colleges.
      Manggagaling ito sa CHR (P115 milyon), Department of Education (P30 bilyon), Department of Transportation (P3 bilyon), Commission on Higher Education (P6 bilyon), at Department of Information and Communications Technology.

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

Advertisement