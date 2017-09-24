Hazing suspect na si Solano ayaw harapin ang mga magulang ni Atio Bandera

TUMANGGING humarap sa mga magulang ng freshman University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student na si Horacio “Atio”Castillo III ang isa sa mga pangunahing suspek sa pagpatay kay Atio, ayon sa ulat sa radyo. TUMANGGING humarap sa mga magulang ng freshman University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student na si Horacio “Atio”Castillo III ang isa sa mga pangunahing suspek sa pagpatay kay Atio, ayon sa ulat sa radyo. Ayon sa mga ulat, pumunta ang mga magulang ni Atio na sina Horacio Jr. at Carmina sa Manila Police District (MPD) kaninang umaga para makipag-usap sa sumukong suspek na si John Paul Solano. Sinabi ng MPD na tumangging humarap si Solano sa mga magulang nang hindi kasama ang kanyang abogado. Nanawagan naman si MPD Chief Gen. Joel Coronel sa iba pang mga miyembro ng Aegis Juris Fraternity na sumuko na kung may impormasyon sila sa pagkamatay ni Castillo. “We will arrest them wherever they are,” sabi ni Coronel. Idinagdag ni Coronel na anim na iba pang opisyal ng fraternity ang kanilang tinutugis sa kabila ng patuloy na pagtatago ng karamihan sa mga ito. Sinabi pa ni Coronel na suspek din ang nanay ni Ralph Trangia matapos tulungan ang kanyang anak na makatakas papuntang United States, ayon kay Coronel. “Most of the suspects are hiding with assistance of other persons. But hopefully we’ll make arrests again,” sabi Coronel. Sumuko si Solano sa opisina ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson, bagamat iginiit na siya ay inosente. Suspek din ang tatay ni Trangia, na si Antonio, matapos matagpuan ang Mitsubishi Strada na ginamit para dalhin si Castillo sa ospital.

