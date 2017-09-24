Tumbok Karera Tips, September 24, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (5) Hidden Eagle/Tenseventeen; TUMBOK – (8) Speak Easy; LONGSHOT – (1) Digame

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Sharp As Ever; TUMBOK – (9) Apo; LONGSHOT – (7) Jacobo’s Magic

Race 3 : PATOK – (2) Musimusianoneanone; TUMBOK – (1) Bowties And Charms; LONGSHOT – (8) Taal Volcano

Race 4 : PATOK – (3) Underwood; TUMBOK – (1) Tap Dance/Messi; LONGSHOT – (4) Malaya

Race 5 : PATOK – (1) Beautiful Star; TUMBOK – (10) Rio Grande; LONGSHOT – (2) Directorshunterkee

Race 6 : PATOK – (7) Tonador Sprinter; TUMBOK -(6) Barrio San Jose; LONGSHOT – (9) Breed Love

Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Adios Reality; TUMBOK – (5) Music Of Life; LONGSHOT – (10) Johnny Be Good

Race 8 : PATOK – (7) Siling Pula; TUMBOK – (1) Moon Laser; LONGSHOT – (2) Whoelse

Race 9 : PATOK – (3) Moon Fire/Artistic Star; TUMBOK – (6) Damong Ligaw; LONGSHOT – (7) Story Of My Life

Race 10 : PATOK – (5) Song Of Songs; TUMBOK – (4) Hookbung Dagat; LONGSHOT – (3) Magatto/Guanta Na Mera

Race 11 : PATOK – (6) Carolina Blue; TUMBOK – (2) Reconstruction; LONGSHOT – (7) Big Nevada

Race 12 : PATOK – (2) Morning Time; TUMBOK – (8) Tricky Tris; LONGSHOT – (4) Cataleya

Race 13 : PATOK – (1) Batang Highlander; TUMBOK – (4) More Or Less; LONGSHOT – (5) Super Spicy

