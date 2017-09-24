Devon Seron sa mga nakatrabahong Korean stars: Grabe sila! By Alex Brosas Bandera

AMAZED na amazed si Devon Seron nang ma-experience niya kung paanong gumawa ng movie ang mga Koreans. “Unang-una po ‘yung dedication nila sa work. ‘Yung tipong hindi nila eksena pero nandoon sila sa set, naghihintay lang para sa next scene kahit gaano katagal ‘yon. Hindi sila maarte kasi sa Korea, wala kaming tent, standy lang sa gilid ng daan. “May isang bus lang kami na minsan hihiwalay kasi bawal i-park doon, so nakaupo lang kami sa gilid (ng kalye) at naghihintay ng sequences namin,” chika niya sa presscon for the movie “You With Me” na nagtatampok kina Hyun Woo and Jin Ju-Hyung. Showing na ito sa Sept. 27 in cinemas nationwide. “Ang nakakatuwa lang sa kanila, before kami mag-shooting ay ‘yung mga actors pa ang nagse-set ng meeting para lang mag-line meeting kami, mag-workshop kami para lang maging ready kami pagdating sa set,” dagdag pa ng dalaga. Pero ito ang higit na hinangaan ni Devon – ang pagiging down-to-earth ng Korean co-stars niya. “Kumakain kami sa mga ano, walang catering. Kahit gaano kalayo ang restaurant, pinupuntahan namin ‘yun, nilalakad namin. Wala po talaga silang arte. Ako naman, parang ang sarap na makatrabaho ang ganitong tao. Iba ‘yung experience talaga.”

