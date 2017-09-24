Baron pwede na uling magtrabaho; may utang kay Liza Dino

BARON Geisler thanked Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra dahil na-lift na ang ban sa kanya ng Professional Artist Managers, Inc. (PAMI).

“Maraming salamat sa kaibigan kong si FDCP CHAIR Liza Diño-Seguerra sa pakikipag usap sa PAMI. Ngayon ay na lift na po ang ban sa akin. God bless you kapatid.”

‘Yan ang post ni Baron sa kanyang Facebook account. Nag-comment naman si Liza ng, “Pakabait ka ha. Remember what I asked from you. Yun Lang. Respeto at pagmamahal sa trabaho mo at sa mga katrabaho mo. Goodluck on your future endeavors Baron.”

Nagpahayag pa si Baron na kahit maglagay pa ng clause sa kanyang kontrata na kahit maamoy lang siyang amoy-alak ay puwede na siyang tsugihin ay papayag siya basta magkatrabaho lang.

Tuwang-tuwa naman ang supporters ng actor.

“May God show you continuous favor Baron, and by His grace your life be a testimony of hope and true salvation! May your life now bring glory to Jesus’ name!”

“Happy to read this. Remember what I told you at the Healing Garden that night? In 3 days time something good will happen. Those who are picked by the energy of the Healing Place at a given time are fine tuned and the positive forces are realigned in your favor. Continue to be the positive force that furthers a better future.”

“Yehey!!!! Welcome back Kuya! I miss your acting. You’re one of the best actors. So many people love how you play characters oncam at yan ang di nila pwede iwala sayo.”

In fairness to Baron, isa siya sa pinakamagaling na actor natin kaya madali i-welcome ang kanyang pagbabalik.