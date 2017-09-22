San Beda Red Lions tumapak sa ika-12 diretsong Final Four By Angelito Oredo Bandera

Mga Laro sa Martes

(Filoil Flying V Centre)

2 p.m. San Sebastian vs Letran

4 p.m. Lyceum vs EAC IPINAGPATULOY ng San Bed College Red Lions ang mahabang tradisyon na pagtuntong sa Final Four sa pagpapabagsak sa Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers, 65-60, Biyernes sa eliminasyon ng NCAA Season 93 men’s basketball tournament sa Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City. Hindi lamang siniguro ng Red Lions ang kanilang silya sa Final Four kundi binigyang selebrasyon nito ang eksaktong araw ng Setyembre 22 kung saan isinagawa ng gutom na San Beda ang pagbigo sa Philippine Christian University para putulin ang mahabang 28-taong paghihintay na matikman muli ang NCAA senior’s basketball crown. Eksaktong 11 taon kahapon ng angkinin ng San Beda ang korona, muling tumuntong ang Red Lions sa semifinals sa ika-12 sunod na taon kahit na may ilang laro pa itong natitira sa eliminasyon. “Our defense helped us win the game. The worst thing that happened was that we gave up a total of 27 points in the third quarter,” sabi ni San Beda head coach Boyet Fernandez, na matatandaang giniyahan ang Red Lions sa back-to-back na titulo noong 2013 at 2014 season. Gayunman, kinailangan ng defending NCAA champions na pigilan ang Heavy Bombers bago tuluyan na upuan ang ikalawang silya sa Final Four slot sa kabuuan nitong 12-1 win-loss record. Nagawa ng Red Lions na iposte ang 18-puntos na abante sa ikalawang yugto, 28-10, subalit napabayaan naman ang Heavy Bombers na bumalikwas sa pagbibigay ng kabuuang 27 puntos sa ikatlong yugto upang maghabol sa isang puntos, 56-57, may 4:19 sa laro. Nagawa naman ni Davon Potts na isalba ang San Beda sa paghulog ng dalawang sunod na tres bago sinelyuhan ni Javee Mocon ang panalo para sa Red Lions sa isang layup para sa 64-57 lead, may 1:28 na lamang natitira. “We have to take good care of the ball to win the game. Consistent kami, 25-25, 25 turnovers din last game,” sabi ni Fernandez, na asam ang ika-13 panalo para angkinin ang ikalawang at panghuling twice-to-beat incentive. Nanguna si Mocon sa Red Lions na may 19 puntos, 15 rebounds at limang assist habang si Potts ay nagdagdag ng 14 puntos tampok ang apat na 3-pointers. Nalasap naman ng JRU ang ikalawang sunod na kabiguan bagaman nanatili sa ikatlong puwesto bitbit ang 7-6 win-loss karta.

